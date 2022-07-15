Farhan moved into the pre-quarterfinals

KARACHI: Hamza Sharif and Farhan Hashmi moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 Life Time Optimus BT Johns Creek Open in Johns Creek, United States on Thursday. In the first round, 9/16 seed Hamza defeated his countryman unseeded Ibrahim Noorani 11-6, 11-1, 11-1 in 21 minutes.

Similarly, 9/16 seed Farhan beat his countryman unseeded Karamatullah Khan 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 in 24 minutes. Now, Hamza is to face eighth seed Babatunde Ajagbe from Nigeria and Farhan will be up against top seed Arturo Salazar from Mexico in the second round.