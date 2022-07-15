Farhan moved into the pre-quarterfinals

KARACHI: Hamza Sharif and Farhan Hashmi moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 Life Time Optimus BT Johns Creek Open in Johns Creek, United States on Thursday. In the first round, 9/16 seed Hamza defeated his countryman unseeded Ibrahim Noorani 11-6, 11-1, 11-1 in 21 minutes.
Similarly, 9/16 seed Farhan beat his countryman unseeded Karamatullah Khan 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 in 24 minutes. Now, Hamza is to face eighth seed Babatunde Ajagbe from Nigeria and Farhan will be up against top seed Arturo Salazar from Mexico in the second round.
KARACHI: Pakistan is going to host a high-prize international squash event in Islamabad from October 19-23.The $30,000...
DHAKA: The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced a 10-month ban on Bangladesh pace bowler Shohidul Islam...
ISLAMABAD: A four-member ECB team will visit Pakistan from July 17-24 to judge the arrangements and security measures...
KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association announced 16 Players Over 60 Pakistan Team for participation in the...
ST ANDREWS: Cameron Young of the United States stormed into the lead with an eight-under-par 64 in the first round of...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s prodigious youngster Ahsan Ramzan was off to a winning start in the World Games Men’s Snooker...
Comments