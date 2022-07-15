ECB security team to visit on 17th

ISLAMABAD: A four-member ECB team will visit Pakistan from July 17-24 to judge the arrangements and security measures taken for the September seven-match T20 series against Pakistan.
A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed to 'The News' the security team that will include an ECB official will inspect the venues and judge the arrangements being made for visitors' stay and travel to and from the stadiums.
The ECB team will inspect arrangements at four major cities of the country, Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Karachi, the potential venues.
Multan has been included following the PCB request made in the backdrop of the recently held successful series against West Indies.
