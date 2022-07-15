Fawad to lead Pakistan in Over 60 World Cup in Brisbane

KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association announced 16 Players Over 60 Pakistan Team for participation in the Inaugural Over 60 World Cup to be held in Brisbane, Australia from 2nd to 15th September.

All rounder Fawad ljaz Khan will lead the side while SagheerAbbas, younger brother of Zaheer Abbas, will be vice captain. Team includes many former first class players.

Total of 12 Teams are participating in the World Cup.

Pool A: Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Canada and Wales.

Pool B: Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, USA and Rest of the World.

Pakistan will play their first pool match against South Africa on 3rd Sept, second match against West Indies on 4th Sept, third match against New Zealand on 6th Sept, fourth match against Rest of the World on 7th Sept and last pool match against USA on 9th Sept. The final of the Veterans World Cup will be on 14th September.

All matches will be of 45 overs each. Players over the age of 60 years as on 31st December 2022 are eligible to play in the World Cup.

Squad: Fawad ljaz Khan (Captain), Sagheer Abbas (V.C), Syed Ghaffar Kazmi, Tahir Rasheed (wk), Basharat Ali Babar, Muhammad Aslam, Ashraf Pakhali, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Younus, Tahir Gui, Muhammad Yaqoob, Nadeem Moosa, Syed Abid Ali Naqvi, Syed Mansoor Hussain, Tahir Buksh and Waqar Ahmed. Stand byes: Jamil Gui and Muhammad Akram.

Pakistan team will depart for Brisbane on 29th August. Quetta Gladiators is the main Sponsor of Pakistan Team.