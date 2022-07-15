SCB conducts roadshow

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has conducted a roadshow for non-resident Pakistanis based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with support of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), a statement said on Thursday.

The event offered opportunities to the diaspora to gain insights into growth potential of Pakistan, SCB said.

Key speakers at the roadshow included acting governor SBP Murtaza Syed, Standard Chartered UAE CEO Rola Abu Manneh, and SCB Pakistan CEO Rehan Shaikh. A panel discussion also took place where pressing questions of clients related to the country’s current economic challenges and future outlook were addressed Murtaza Syed and others.

“Measures taken by the government and SBP took post Covid-19 kept the country’s economy alive and growing,” Syed said.

“We have challenges on the economic front but I am confident that things will stabilize in coming months as prudent steps are being taken to tackle the current challenge of international commodity inflation putting pressure on our forex reserves being a net importing nation,” he added.

Rehan Shaikh was of the view that non-resident Pakistanis continue to remain instrumental for economic growth of the country, not only as a major source of foreign exchange, but also a big source of investments.