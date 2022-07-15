Extension for tax filing demanded

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) on Thursday requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend date of filing of quarterly income tax withholding statement and monthly sales tax return for the tax period of June 2022 till July 31, 2022 to facilitate taxpayers.

In a letter, KTBA said few working days were left after Eid-ul-Adha holidays to feed and put data entries before the filing deadline.

The last date for filing quarterly statements under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and monthly sales tax return under the Sales Tax Act for the tax period of June 2022 is due on July 20, July 15, and July 18 respectively.