Gold sheds Rs1,050/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs1,050 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs141,150 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs901 to Rs121,013.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $16 to $1,714 per ounce.
Silver rates, however, increased by Rs50 to Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs42.87 to Rs1,346.02.
