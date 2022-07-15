Morinaga Milk seeks to increase share in NMPL

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan Limited received a conditional offer from Morinaga Milk Industry, Japan to acquire approximately 33.3 percent shares of NutriCo Morinaga at an aggregate price of $56.6 million, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

Disclosing material information to the Pakistan Stock Exchange as per the Securities Act 2015, ICI Pakistan said the company received a conditional offer from Morinaga Milk to acquire an aggregate of approximately 33.3 percent of the issued and paid up share capital of NutriCo Morinaga (NMPL), a subsidiary of ICI Pakistan, from existing shareholders (including ICI Pakistan) at an aggregate price of $56.6 million, translating to approximately $2.07/share.

As per the PSX notice, the board of directors of ICI Pakistan have granted it an in principle approval to move forward with the proposed divestment of 26.5 percent of its shareholding (21.76 million shares) in NutriCo Morinaga. The final approval would be granted by the board following valuation of NMPL and the finalisation of definitive agreements. “In this respect, ICI Pakistan has also been authorised to enter into a memorandum of understanding for the proposed transaction,” the PSX notice said. ICI Pakistan as a continuing joint venture partner would hold approximately 24.5 percent of the share capital of NMPL upon completion of the proposed transaction, it added.

Arif Habib Limited Analyst Rao Aamir Ali in his alert said the transaction would have a cash flow impact of Rs9,369 million (Rs101.44/share) out of which expected gain (before tax) would be Rs7,309 million (Rs79.14/share).

NMPL was engaged in the business of importing, marketing and distributing Morinaga Milk products in Pakistan. The offer from Morinaga Milk was a testament to the company’s confidence in the Pakistani market and the potential of NMPL to grow and cater to the growing nutritional needs of the children of Pakistan, the bourse filing said.