Stocks end up on IMF loan deal

Stocks closed higher on Thursday in response to a news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan that would pave the way for disbursement of $1.17 billion loan under a bailout programme, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index increased by 486.14 points or 1.16 percent to close at 42,348.91 points. The highest index of the day remained at 42,361.87 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,862.77 points. KSE-30 index also increased by 201.28 points or 1.26 percent to close at 16,164.93 points.

Traded shares rose by 63 million shares to 227.848 million shares from 164.827 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs7.429 billion from Rs6.488 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.076 trillion from Rs7.015 trillion. Out of 330 companies active in the session, 198 closed in green, 101 in red while 31 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish on strong rupee recovery and staff-level agreement between the government and the Fund.

“A government decision to reduce POL prices on IMF approval and slump in global crude oil prices also played a catalyst role in the bullish close,” he said.

Analysts said equities carried forward Wednesday’s jubilant sentiments after the official announcement regarding the Pakistan and IMF reached the staff level agreement, which would unlock $1.2 billion disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

“Initially, the market opened on a positive note today, stayed in the green zone during the whole day and eventually settled at 42,349 for the day,” brokerage Topline Securities said in a post market note.

“Investors opted to continue value hunting across the board in anticipation of stability on the macro front post IMP program resumption.”

Technology, fertilizer, banks and cement sector stocks contributed positively to the index where SYS, ENGRO, MEBL, LUCK & BAHL added 170 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, COLG, POL, and ABOT witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 29 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs150 to Rs6,000 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which increased by Rs30.60 to Rs1,770.29 per share. A major decline was noted in shares of Colgate Palm, which fell by Rs95 to Rs2,100 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,350 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the bulls continued to dominate the PSX throughout the day as the benchmark index went up by 500 points. “As Pakistan has reached a staff level agreement with the IMF amplifying investors' confidence. Participation remained healthy across the board although cyclical stocks stayed in the limelight,” it said.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 32.154 million shares that closed higher by 16 paisas to Rs3.08 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 14.153 million shares decreased by 3 paisas to Rs20.59 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Sui South Gas, Unity Foods Ltd, Sui North Gas, Cnergyico PK, Pak Refinery, Telecard Limited, WorldCall Telecom and Fauji Fert Bin.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 69.866 million shares from 49.814 million shares.