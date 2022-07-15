SBP’s forex reserves fall to $9.718 billion

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves dropped by $99 million to $9.718 billion during the week ended July 7 on external debt payments, the SBP said on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the central bank had stood at $9.816 billion in the previous week.

Pakistan’s total foreign reserves fell by $132 million to $15.61 billion and those of commercial banks declined by $33 million to $5.89 billion.

The country has been facing balance of payment crisis on widening current account deficit weighed down by higher energy imports. Rising foreign debt repayments and dried external financing put pressure on the foreign currency reserves. The SBP’s reserves are hardly enough for five weeks of imports.

However, a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will help stabilise the forex reserves.

Pakistan has finally reached staff level agreement with IMF on policies to complete the seventh and eight reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The agreement is subject to IMF board approval (likely in August) which will pave way for the release of US$1.17 billion bringing total disbursement to $4.2 billion under EFF.

Additionally, in order to support program implementation and meet the higher financing needs in FY2023, the IMF board will consider an extension of the EFF till June 2023 instead of September 2022. The board will also consider increasing the size of the EFF program to $7 billion, up from initially proposed $6 billion.

“This IMF support will provide some help as delays in IMF programme and policy actions had led to increased economic uncertainty and a continuous decline in foreign exchange reserves,” said Topline Securities in a note. Meanwhile, the government raised Rs133 billion through the auction of fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) with yields increasing on three and five years’ papers.

The pre-auction target for the PIBs was Rs150 billion.

The cut-off yield on three-year PIBs increased by three basis points (bps) to 14 percent, the SBP’s PIBs auction result showed. The yield on five-year paper rose by 27 bps to 13.45 percent. The bids were rejected for 10 and 15 years papers. The bids were not received for 20-, and 30-year papers.

Analysts said the yields on government securities are rising in anticipation of elevated inflation in coming months. The yields on market treasury bills also surged sharply on Wednesday’s auction.

The SBP sees inflation in the range of 18-20 percent this fiscal year before declining sharply during FY2024. This baseline outlook is subject to significant uncertainty, with risks arising from the path of global commodity prices, the domestic fiscal policy stance, and the exchange rate.