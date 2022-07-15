Rupee up on IMF agreement

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly higher on Thursday as a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on policies to complete the combined seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) boosted sentiment, dealers said.

The local unit gained 30 paisas or 0.14 percent against the dollar in the interbank market. It closed at 209.80 per dollar, compared with 210.10 on Wednesday.

“The IMF announcement has helped to create investor confidence in the country’s economy and currency,” a dealer said. “We expect the rupee to recover further in sessions ahead.” The domestic currency gained Re1 to close at 210.50 versus the greenback in the open market.

Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan said the rupee gained ground on sluggish demand for the greenback in the kerb market.

“Lower demand for the US currency and a breakthrough on the IMF front has supported the rupee to some extent, but the currency will see a sharp appreciation once IMF’s combined tranches lend to the country as the market is still concerned about the stringent conditions linked with the loan,” Paracha added.

On Thursday, Pakistan reached a staff-level accord with the IMF that would pave the way for disbursement of $1.17 billion, if approved by the IMF board, bringing total disbursements under the EFF to $4.2 billion.

The board will consider extending the loan facility until June 2023 and increasing the size of the programme by $1 billion to $7 billion.