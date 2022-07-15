Bank deposits rise 15pc to Rs22.8tn in June

KARACHI: Banking sector deposits increased by 15 percent year-on-year in June, the central bank data showed on Thursday, helped by fiscal year-end seasonal factors and strong money supply growth.

Total deposits at banks rose to Rs22.8 trillion in June from Rs19.8 trillion a year ago.

“Increase in deposits is attributable in part to seasonality also, especially during the second quarter of calendar year,” said Mustafa Mustansir, head of research at Taurus Securities.

“Rest can be attributed to M2 growth in the economy over the same time. Along with banks mobilising current accounts in order to protect NIMs (net interest margins) as interest rates increase,” Mustansir added.

Bank advances also rose 21 percent YoY to Rs10.9 trillion in June from Rs9 trillion a year earlier. Investments jumped by 27 percent to Rs17.4 trillion.

Advance to deposit ratio (ADR) ratio stood at 48 percent in June, up 228 basis points YoY and down 344bps month-on-moth. Investment to deposit ratio (IDR) increased by 695bps to clock-in at 76 percent in June.

The rise in ADR was fueled by private sector loan growth over the period, especially due to Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF), housing finance etc, Mustansir said.

“Disbursements have also increased in case of working capital and commodity financing,” he added.

Analysts expect deposits growth to remain strong this year.

“We estimate that deposit growth would stay above 15 percent in 2022. However, the sector could witness a slight shift toward high-cost deposits due to attractive rates, even though the average current account mix is likely to remain over 40-42 percent,” said Syed Noman Ahmed, an analyst at Insight Securities, in a report.

The IDR would also remain on the higher side, Ahmed said.

“Given the current economic situation, we expect all additional liquidity will be diverted towards government securities, as history suggests that banks have not taken the risk of losing its principal amount in higher interest rates environment,” he said.

Investments book appears to be parked in shorter maturities, aligning the banking sector with the cycle of interest rates. Currently, industry’s IDR was hovering at 69 percent (primarily on the back of higher repo borrowings), he added.

To note, banks capital adequacy ratio (CAR) would likely take a hit due to revaluation loss arising on fixed-rate PIBs under the Available for Sale (AFS) investment portfolio.

“Rising yields in secondary markets may shrink CAR of our universe by 0.15bps-60bps. Therefore, banks having higher exposures to fixed-rate PIBs will have the highest impact, however, further interest rate hike may pose threat to sector dividend paying capacity,” Ahmed added.