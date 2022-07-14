Seraiki nationalists announce plan to oppose PTI in by-polls

MULTAN: Seraiki nationalists have severely criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and announced opposing PTI at all levels in by-polls scheduled for July 17 in the Seraiki region.

Addressing a meeting at Jhok Seraiki, the Seraikistan Qaumi Council chairman Zahoor Dhareja said that PTI chief Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi have deceived the people of this most neglected region and they have breached their promise of making Seraiki province in 100 days after taking over public offices in 2018. He said not only the PTI but the present coalition government also did not deliver on the creation of Seraiki province. “The coalition government has made the South Punjab Civil Secretariat ineffective and powerless. The government has stopped development fun and the Seraiki people are being treated like Bangalis,” he added.

Zahoor Dhareja appealed to the people to come on the roads for their rights. He said in the past the PMLN and PPP held each other responsible for creating hurdles in the creation of Seraiki province. “Now both the mainstream parties have formed a coalition and they will have to make efforts for the creation of Seraiki province,” he said, adding that no one is serious about creating Seraiki province, while Shah Mehmood Qureshi is shedding crocodile tears.

He said Qureshi and other leaders of PTI have no time to convey a single word to us for Seraiki province from Imran Khan whose meeting in Multan on Thursday has no attraction for us. Zahoor Dhareja said that if Nawaz Sharif, Zardari and Imran Khan betrayed the Seraiki people in the name of the province, they would be punished by the will of God. “The people of Waseeb cannot reject the allegations of election frauds, but they make it clear to the ruling party that their only agenda is the province of Seraikistan, the creation of which is written on the wall and no one can stop its establishment,” he asserted.

“The occupying forces have created division in the name of Multan and Bahawalpur under the English formula of divide and rule. We make it clear to the rulers that Pakistan is not someone's father's estate. In any case, we will take our identity by establishing our own province with the name of Seraikistan," he said. Seraiki nationalists including Khursheed Dhareja, Jam Munir Ahmed Arain, Jam MD Dhareja, Tahir Munir, Eid Ahmed, Sulaiman Qadeer, Riaz Ahmed, Jam Bashir, Obaid Khaliq, Jamullah Bakhsh, Amir Saleem, Farhan Khurshid and others also spoke on the occasion. They criticized PTI and said the party hatched a conspiracy to bury our demand for Seraikistan. They said that a separate province of three divisions, consisting of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur is not acceptable and they are waging a struggle for a province consisting of 23 districts, including Dera Ismail Khan and Tank of KPK under the title of Seraikistan.