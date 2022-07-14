Massive reshuffling in NAB: 13 Grade-19 officers transferred to different regional offices

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Zahir Shah on Wednesday approved the transfer of 13 directors, including those who were probing senior PM-N leaders in corruption cases, sources privy to the matter said.

According to a statement issued by NAB, the names of the officers on the list include NAB Lahore Director Intelligence Muhammad Asghar, Aftab Ahmed, Khawar Ilyas, and NAB Lahore Director Administration Nadeem Shah.

NAB Director Intelligence Asghar, who arrested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been transferred from Lahore to Sukkur, said the sources. Sources added that Aftab Ahmed and Khawar Ilyas, who were included in the list, were investigating Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique as well as Nisar Ahmed Cheema and former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan.

According to the notification of NAB, Acting Chairman NAB Zahir Shah has approved the transfers of the 13 grade-19 officers of the bureau to the different regional offices. Four of the officers were from NAB Lahore, two each from NAB Karachi and NAB Balochistan and one each from NAB Headquarter Islamabad, NAB Sukkur, NAB Multan and NAB Rawalpindi.

As per the notification issued on Wednesday, Additional Director NAB Headquarter Islamabad Mufti Abdul Haq was transferred to NAB Lahore, Additional Director NAB Lahore Aftab Ahmed to NAB Karachi, Additional Director NAB Lahore Muhammad Asghar to NAB Sukkur, Additional Director NAB Lahore Nadeem Ahmed Shahid to NAB Headquarter Islamabad, Additional Director NAB Lahore Khawar Ilyas to NAB Balochistan, Additional Director NAB Karachi Shahzad Imtiaz Ahmed to NAB Headquarter Islamabad, Additional Director NAB Karachi Haroon Rasheed to NAB KPK, Additional Director NAB KPK Zahir Shah to NAB Multan, Additional Director NAB Balochistan Muhammad Faisal Qureshi to NAB Rawalpindi, Additional Director NAB Balochistan Hina Saeed to NAB Headquarter Islamabad, Additional Director NAB Multan Omar Khan to NAB Rawalpindi, Additional Director NAB Sukkur Muhammad Tariq Khan to NAB Lahore and Deputy Director NAB Rawalpindi Saleem Ahmed Khan to NAB Balochistan.