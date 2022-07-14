Pak envoy meets US Senate Armed Services Committee chairman

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan called on Senator Jack Reed, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday.

Senator Jack Reed is also a member of the Intelligence, Appropriations and Banking Committees. In the past, he visited Pakistan many times.

Masood Khan briefed the senator about the situation of regional security and Afghanistan, including the latest efforts to create conditions for stability and prosperity in the neighbourhood. The ambassador said that economic viability and development were priorities for

Pakistan. The engagement with the US had opened new channels and both sides were working to reinforce long-standing broad-based ties between the two countries spanning more than seven decades.

Ambassador Khan said that Pakistan and the US had enjoyed close defence cooperation in the past and would like to build on their existing security bonds. He emphasised that many of the defence platforms, used by Pakistan were American, which required sustained support. New avenues could also be explored, he said. “Our armed forces have coordinated in the past. Our two countries would continue to partner with each other in political and economic spheres,” he said.

The senator welcomed the ambassador warmly and expressed the confidence that the long-standing ties between Pakistan and the US would continue to grow as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. The armed services committee, he said, would engage with Pakistan to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries. The ambassador extended an invitation to the senator to visit Pakistan, which he accepted gladly.