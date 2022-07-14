British Pakistani entrepreneur appointed Ambassador-at-Large on Investment

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed British Pakistani entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah as Ambassador-at-Large on Investment to promote investment in Pakistan.

The announcement was made in a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday, by Dr Syed Tauqir Shah, Secretary to Prime Minister.

The notification reads: “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr Zeeshaan Shah as Ambassador-at-Large on Investment, with immediate effect. The appointment of Mr Zeeshaan Shah will be in honorary capacity.”

Zeeshaan Shah is a multi award-winning entrepreneur based out of London. His group has overseen investment transactions in excess of $1.3 billion. He made his name first when he appeared on BBC’s popular show Apprentice.

Zeeshaan Shah boasts a global network of contactswithin the investment space, including leading institutional and family offices across the Far East, Middle East, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Speaking to this correspondent, Zeeshaan Shah said that in his first task, he will immediately be travelling to the USA to meet with investors in Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. He said that he was thankful to PM Shehbaz Sharif for showing confidence in him and will do his utmost to represent Pakistan.

Zeeshaan Shah said: “I will not be taking any salary, perks or financial gains from the Government of Pakistan. My role is in volunteer capacity and I consider this my national duty. Pakistan is ripe for investment, not only in the booming IT & tourism sectors but in a broad range of sectors. The current government has its entire focus on reforming the system to create a system where there is ease of doing business in order for Pakistan to develop. The reform agenda that the government is implementing is amongst the most advanced in the world and it offers huge opportunities to investors, local and internationally. I look forward to meeting with investors across the world and facilitating them to invest in Pakistan".