Catching up with reality: Pakistan’s eurobond yield spikes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Euro bond floated at 5.58 percent maturing on Dec 5 is now yielding 40.99 percent highest-ever, meaning that the country’s default risk (Credit Default Swap) has skyrocketed by 4.5 times than the risk it experienced.

The grim situation may continue until Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reach a staff-level agreement.

“We are hopeful that Pakistan and IMF would soon reach a staff-level agreement, which will help ensure inflows of US dollars into the country; however, there are still many hiccups in the way of concluding the talks such as unfolding of assets of Grade 17-22 officials, implementation of 40 percent hike in Sui Southern gas prices and 45 percent in Sui Northern gas prices, and increase in electricity prices by Rs7.91 per unit,” an official said.

The country’s default risk situation is quite vulnerable, particularly after Moody’s on June 2, 2022 downgraded Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative, added Khaqan Najib, former adviser to the finance ministry.

Moody's assessed that Pakistan's external vulnerability risk has been amplified by rising inflation, “which puts downward pressure on the current account, the currency and already thin foreign exchange reserves, especially in the context of heightened political and social risk.”

Now after getting $2.3 billion from China, the official said, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have now depleted to $9.8 billion. “This situation warrants an immediate staff-level agreement with the IMF.”

Najib termed an agreement with the IMF important, saying markets were jittery and a delay would cause further discomfort among market participants. “Looking at Pakistan bond’s yield, it is discomforting to see the bond, which is maturing December 2022 yielding nearly 41 percent and the bond maturing 2024 yielding nearly 31 percent.”

He said at the same time, Pakistan Credit Default Swap (CDS) remained on a higher side and the risk was about 4.5 times higher than average risk that the country has seen.

He was of the view that the situation would only be brought under control once policies with the IMF as well as policies that the government had undertaken are implemented. “The fruits of the policies are yet to be seen in terms of reduced current account deficit on monthly basis and a better set of trade data.”

Also monetary tightening, he continued, has taken place in the country with increased discount rate by the State Bank of PakistanThe local demand should be tapered, which should ensure pressure on the rupee is eased and also stabilization of the current account, he stated.