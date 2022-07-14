350 more test positive for corona, one dies of illness

Islamabad: As many as 350 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last one week while the virus has claimed one more life from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that the number of patients tested positive from the region during Eidul Azha holidays, from July 8 to July 12, registered a downward trend while earlier the number of patients from the twin cities was registering a sharp increase.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking tally to 180,114 of which 2,362 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

Both the number of confirmed cases and the number of active cases from the twin cities were on a sharp increase before Eidul Azha however the number of active cases from the region has dropped down to 518 on Wednesday that was well over 1350 in the first week of July.

As many as 276 new cases have been reported from ICT in the last one week taking tally to 136,657 of which 135,193 patients have recovered and 1,027 patients have lost their lives.