Thursday July 14, 2022
National

Man killed

By Our Correspondent
July 14, 2022

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Police Wednesday arrested two accused who kidnapped and murdered their friend the other day. Abdul Rahman went to attend a dinner with his friends, but did not come back. His brother told police about his missing. The police used modern technology and detained accused Rizwan Mukhtiar and Ehsan Rasheed who admitted to killing Abdul Rahman.

