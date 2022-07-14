PPP leader concerned over delay in completing census

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Senator Taj Haider on Wednesday expressed serious concerns on the reports that the Bureau of Statistics would not be able to complete the 7th census before the fixed date of December 31, 2022.

He said the delay would disable the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to carry out its constitutional responsibility of allocation of seats to each province in the National Assembly on the basis of their actual population and carrying out the delimitation of National and provincial assemblies’ constituencies in all the provinces.

“The Council of Common Interest (CCI)’s majority decision to validate the faulty figures of the 6th census was conditional to holding a fresh and accurate census in the country,” the PPP senator said, while commenting on the reports that the Bureau of Statistics would not be able to complete the 7th census by December 31, 2022.

Senator Taj Haider pointed out that the timeline for completing the fresh census was also specified in the CCI’s decision, adding that it is unacceptable that only the controversial and harmful part of the CCI’s decision is implemented and the agreed and beneficial part is ignored and bypassed. “Such unjust and discriminatory actions weaken the roots of our federation by creating mistrust,” he said.

He said it is beyond understanding that why no representative from Sindh was included in the Advisory group formed by the Bureau of Statistics to make a working paper for the 7th census.

He said most of the people responsible for the controversial 6th census were included in the Advisory group, but Dr Mehtab Karim’s name from Sindh was only included after the working paper had been finalised and a strong protest was launched in Sindh on his exclusion.

Senator Taj Haider reminded that before the 24th Amendment was passed in the Senate, all the political parties represented in the upper house had signed an agreement, which had specified a recount methodology for correcting the controversial figures of the 6th census.

He said it is condemnable that the de-jure method of counting the population that had caused the controversy and the undercount, mainly in Sindh, FATA and Balochistan, had once again been recommended in the working paper of the Advisory group. “The conspiracy has been repeated and certainly, there is a method behind this madness,” he added.

The PPP senator demanded that the agreed counting methodology of de-facto counting, which counts every person residing in a house on the day of enumeration as a resident of that particular area should be adopted for the 7th census pilot project and the actual 7th population census. He urged the Sindh government to demand a meeting of the CCI, in which the de-facto method of counting be approved by the CCI.