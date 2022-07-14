MQM founder’s speech case: Ghauri released on bail for want of evidence

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement senior leader Babar Khan Ghauri has been released on bail for want of incriminating evidence in a case pertaining to facilitating a provocative speech of his party’s founder, conspiracy against the state and terrorism.

The MQM leader was arrested as soon as he arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on the night of July 4 after ending his seven-year self-exile. Next day, he was produced before the administrative judge of the Anti-Terrorism Courts, who had remanded him in police custody until July 12.

On Wednesday, the investigation officer (IO) produced Ghauri before the court on expiry of his physical remand and informed the judge that the accused was found to be suffering from different diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, renal and heart ailments.

The IO recommended the court to set him free in light of his medical condition and lack of sufficient evidence under the Section 497 (2) of the CrPC. The judge observed that the police had powers to release an accused if there was insufficient evidence against him and directed him to hold consultation with his high-ups.

Later, the police released Ghauri under Section 169 of the CrPC. As per the section, if the investigating officer of the case finds that there is insufficient evidence or reasonable grounds or suspicion to justify the forwarding of the accused to a magistrate, the officer can release the person in custody on bail.

Talking to The News, the Investigating Officer Mehboob Elahi confirmed the release of Ghauri under the Section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

He added the accused was set free for want of evidence and a report thereof would be submitted to the court. The former federal minister and other party leaders were booked in a case pertaining to facilitating an incendiary speech by London-based MQM founder Altaf Hussain in 2015. An FIR was registered at the SITE-Superhighway police station.

Ghauri was declared a proclaimed offender by an Anti-Terrorism Court over his perpetual absence from the trial proceedings.