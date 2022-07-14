Two held for mysterious death of three senior citizens

PESHAWAR: Local police have arrested two accused for alleged involvement in the mysterious death of three senior citizens in historic Mohallah Sethian in the heart of the city in August last year.

An investigator said the local police had arrested two accused after a thorough probe into the case. One accused has secured bail before arrest in the case. An investigator said that the bodies of three elderly people from Mohallah Sethian had been recovered in August last year by their neighbours who had later informed the police.

The case raised suspicions as all the family members were found dead mysteriously at the same time at their home. The cops, it was learnt, conducted an inquiry under Section 174 and later a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 302 keeping in view the circumstances and evidence recovered from the crime scene.

One investigator said the police arrested two accused in the case the other day while one had secured Bail Before Arrest. “After collecting the family history and technical mobile data, a local resident, his son and a nephew were declared accused in the case along with malafide intention on the part of a known land grabbing mafia,” said an investigator. He added that the police, before Eid, arrested one of the three accused who was produced before the court that sent him to the judicial lockup.