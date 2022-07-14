Father attempts to burn his children

MULTAN: A father attempted to burn his children after locking them in a room at Sital Marri, but police foiled his bid and arrested him, shifting all the children to a safe place on Wednesday, police said.
Muhammad Tasawar had developed tussle with his wife over domestic matters. He locked his five children and attempted to set the room on fire. Police have arrested the accused after having the children in protective custody. Neighbours, rescue teams and police rushed to the spot, evacuated the children and extinguished the fire. All the children were found safe. Police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of his wife.
Islamabad: Meteorological and hydrological extremes such as extreme precipitation and flows in short spans of time may...
Islamabad: Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China during 2022-23. In line with Trade Development...
Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Woman University has successfully organised the second series of five days of faculty...
Islamabad: As many as 350 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority has decided to request the Engineer-in-Chief Branch of the General...
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Police Wednesday arrested two accused who kidnapped and murdered their friend the other day. Abdul...
Comments