Father attempts to burn his children

MULTAN: A father attempted to burn his children after locking them in a room at Sital Marri, but police foiled his bid and arrested him, shifting all the children to a safe place on Wednesday, police said.

Muhammad Tasawar had developed tussle with his wife over domestic matters. He locked his five children and attempted to set the room on fire. Police have arrested the accused after having the children in protective custody. Neighbours, rescue teams and police rushed to the spot, evacuated the children and extinguished the fire. All the children were found safe. Police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of his wife.