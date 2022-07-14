Hospital stops use of injection over adverse reaction

ISLAMABAD: The Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi has stopped administering the Sensocaine injection to patients over suspected adverse reactions.
According to a spokesperson for the hospital, the drug regulator, DRAP, informed it about a suspected batch of Sensocaine, which contains Bupivacaine (HCl) used for local anesthesia. "We don’t have the said batch in our inventory and have suspended Sensocaine use till further information from the DRAP," the spokesperson told The News in response to a query.
The reports of the injection's adverse reaction also came from other hospitals. National Health Services Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has suspended the top management of the PIMS, the federal capital's largest government hospital, over death of patients due to the alleged administration of that injection, and ordered an inquiry into it. A ministry team has collected samples of the injection from that batch.
