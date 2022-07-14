PIA post-Haj operation starts today

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PIA post Haj operation of bringing back Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia commenced today (Thursday).

The first Post Haj flight PK-732 will reach Karachi from Jeddah in the early hours of Thursday morning and the second post Haj flight will reach Lahore by PK-739, followed by flights arriving the same day to Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Five flights will reach Pakistan on the first day of post Haj operation. PIA will operate more than 154 Post Haj flights to bring back more than 28,000 Hujjaj to Pakistan. PIA will bring back 17,200 Hujjaj of Government Scheme and more than 10, 800 of Private Haj Scheme.

The airline’s post Haj Operation which commenced from today (14 July) will conclude on 13th August. This year on the instructions of Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, PIA has made special arrangements for the convenience of Hujjaj and has also introduced city check- in facility, where Hujjaj of Government Hajj Scheme will be able to get their boarding cards prior to reaching the airport and will just book their luggage and go to immigration counters.

This facility will save time of Hujjaj who previously had to reach airports 12 hours prior to their flight departure. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Haj in a statement said that two flights of a private airline carrying 414 passengers from Jeddah will reach Lahore and Multan on July 15 (Friday).

According to data provided by Ministry’s control room in Makkah Al Mukarrama, a total of 134 flights of PIA, Saudi Airlines and two other airlines will be part of post-Haj operation to bring back over 32,000 pilgrims to the country.

Meanwhile, the departure of Pakistani pilgrims from Makkah to Madina for eight-day stay in the Holy city will start on July 17. The first flight carrying Pakistani pilgrims who performed under the government scheme from Madina, however, will start on July 25.

The spokesman of the Ministry said that volunteers of Ministry, helped 14 seriously sick Pakistanis perform Tawaf-e-Zirah (a basic Rukan) of Haj which also includes Saee at Safa and Marwa. The sick pilgrims were brought to Haram in ambulances and they completed Tawaf-e-Zirah on wheelchairs. Earlier, the same patients were also helped in reaching ‘Arafat, for Waqoof-e-Arafa, another basic Rukan of Haj.