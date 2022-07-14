Sindh Bar Council condemns attack on lawyer’s house

KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on the house of senior lawyer Syed Nadeem Shahzad Hashmi at his native place in Rawalpindi, wherein his sister was killed and other family members were injured.

Condemning the attack, SBC Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Jalbani and Chairman Executive Committee Inayatullah Moryo termed it a complete failure of the law enforcement agencies as they failed to provide protection to the lawyer’s family, which was a constitutional right of every citizen and also failed to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident. The Sindh Bar Council demanded the Punjab CM, governor and IGP Punjab to take notice and arrest the culprits involved in the heinous attack.