Israel largest beneficiary of US aid since its inception

LAHORE: The incumbent American President, Joe Biden, landed in Israel Wednesday for talks with his host Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.

However, as the “Washington Post” has hinted, the gestures of the 79-year-old White House boss may not satisfy liberal Democrats who have vehemently criticized Israel’s six-decade occupation of the West Bank.

The noted American media house writes: “When fighting broke out between Israel and Gaza in May of last year, prominent liberals admonished Israel for its military strikes and called on Biden and United States to condemn its actions more forcefully.

The dynamic has put Biden, an ardent and steadfast supporter of Israel, at odds with a growing contingent of Democrats who not only refuse to shy away from criticizing Israel but also have called for significant policy changes in how the United States supports the country.”

The “Post” opined: “Still, Israel has long enjoyed bipartisan backing in the United States, and even as the mood toward the country shifts, US politicians still overwhelmingly support it. In September, for example, the House of Representatives approved $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system by a vote of 420 to 9.”

Biden also plans to visit a hospital in East Jerusalem and is expected to announce $100m in new aid to the Palestinian health system.

Research conducted by the “Jang Group and Geo Television Network” shows that since 1985, the United States has provided nearly $3 billion in annual grants to Israel, the largest recipient of annual American aid from 1976 to 2004. Israel has also been the largest cumulative beneficiary of American aid ($146 billion, not inflation-adjusted) since World War II.

According to an American Congressional Research Service report, approximately 7 per cent of these funds are spent on the purchases of American goods and services.

In 2019, the United States provided Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid. It goes without saying that Israel also benefits from around $8 billion in American loan guarantees.

The Royal United Services Institute, the world's oldest and the UK's leading defence and security think-tank, has noted that in addition to financial and military aid, the United States also provides large-scale political support to Israel, having used its United Nations Security Council Veto Power some 42 times against resolutions condemning Israel, out of a total 83 times in which its Veto Power has ever been used.

Between 1991 and 2011, out of the 24 vetoes invoked by the United States, 15 were used to protect Israel.

Israel is currently America’s 23rd largest goods trading partner with $33.9 billion in total (two-way) goods trade during 2019.

“CNN” reported: “Biden embraces a signature Trump achievement on the first trip to the Middle East, aiming to bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer. In the lead-up to the trip, US officials have been working to deepen Israeli-Arab security coordination and broker agreements that will inch Israel and Saudi Arabia -- which do not have diplomatic relations -- closer to normalization.

People familiar with the matter said Saudi Arabia is expected to announce this week that it will allow all commercial flights to and from Israel to use its airspace and allow Israel's Muslim minority to take charter flights directly to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mekkah.”

The leading American news channel had more to air: “Biden will also fly directly to Saudi Arabia from Israel, a moment that he called a "small symbol of the budding relations" between the two countries. When Biden travels to Jeddah on Friday, will attend a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council plus three -- Egypt, Iraq and Jordan and also hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman and his advisors, including MBS.”

This is Joe Biden’s first-ever trip to the Middle East since assuming office. The US President will then move on to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to emphasize the need for further normalizing of relations between Israel and the Saudis -- historic enemies but both also opposing Iran’s moves to increase influence in the region reports “Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty,” a US-funded broadcast going in 27 languages to 23 countries.

The globally-renowned broadcaster, supervised by the Prague-based “US Agency for Global Media” that oversees all United States federal government international broadcasting services, asserts: “The journey starts on July 13 with a three-day stop in Israel to discuss Western powers’ negotiations with Iran on reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Biden, who was President Barack Obama’s vice president when the original deal was struck, has made reviving the nuclear deal a priority of his presidency. Both Israel and Saudi Arabia oppose moves by Washington to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran. Biden will visit the Saudi port city of Jeddah on July 15 to meet with King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. President Donald Trump had close relations with the Saudis, but such ties have frayed since Biden took office, with his administration taking a harder line on Riyadh’s human rights record.”

Meanwhile, British news agency “Reuters” has stated that Tehran and Riyadh are interested in holding more talks.

Quoting the Iranian Foreign Ministry, this 170-year-old international news agency said: “President Joe Biden is expected to try to bring Saudi Arabia and Iran's arch-foe Israel closer together. “Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, which are locked in proxy conflicts across the Middle East, have held five rounds of talks hosted by Baghdad, which the Foreign Ministry spokesperson described on Wednesday as "promising”.”

The “Washington Post” propounds: “Joe Biden and Israel go way back. As he begins his 10th trip to the Holy Land, he can look back on visits — as a senator and vice president — spanning almost five decades and nearly a dozen prime ministers.”

In its recent report, the “Post” has also quoted what Biden had said in December 2021 at the White House Hanukkah celebration: “I was saying to a couple of younger members of my staff, before I came over, about the many times I’ve been to Israel. I said — and then, all of a sudden, I realized, ‘God, you’re getting old, Biden.’ I have known every — every prime minister well since Golda Meir.” It further viewed: “It won’t be the legendary Meir, who led Israel from 1969 to 1974, hosting Biden on his first trip as president, of course, or even Benjamin Netanyahu, the longtime premier whose frenemy relationship with Biden goes back 30 years. It will be the newly minted Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the former TV news anchor, who will be on his 13th day on the job when he greets the president on the tarmac. Israel’s unsettled political scene — Lapid assumed office when the coalition government collapsed in turmoil at the end of June — means that the leaders will be navigating domestic pressures during a tightly scripted state visit, according to officials in both countries.

Lapid’s centrist party faces a November election, and polls show Netanyahu poised for a possible comeback. Biden, an old-school Democratic Israel supporter, is contending with the left wing of his own party, which has increasingly aligned itself with the Palestinians and connected the Middle East conflict to the struggle for racial justice in the United States.”