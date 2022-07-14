Vendors fined for overcharging

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) imposed fines of Rs173,000 on different vendors operating in the City parks for overcharging during Eid holidays.

PHA officials said on the orders of PHA DG, the coordination department imposed fines of Rs173,000 in various parks for violating SOPs. The PHA administration imposed a fine of Rs5,000 per violation, they said, adding 20 challans were made in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, seven challans each were made in Greater Iqbal Park and Jilani Park. PHA DG Omar Jahangir said that action was taken against those who ignored SOPs in parks.

The coordination department imposed fines for violating SOPs as per PHA law. The PHA DG said that strict measures were taken to ensure provision of quality facilities to the citizens in the parks.