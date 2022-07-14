Two killers of minor worker not arrested

LAHORE: Police failed to arrest the remaining two culprits involved in the murder of a minor domestic worker in the Defence A police area.

The victim Kamran, 11, had lost his life two days ago in the Phase III area of Defence, while his younger brother was injured in the violence. Three accused had been arrested and raids are underway to nab the other two, said police.

Rescue 1122: Rescue 1122 responded to 23,426 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during five Eid holidays. These emergencies included 6,206 road traffic accidents with 44 deaths, 13,157 medical emergencies with 436 deaths, 36 drowning emergencies with 29 deaths, 218 fire incidents, 855 delivery cases, 542 falls and slipping cases with five deaths, 340 cases of electric shock, 344 occupational injuries, 36 burn cases, 20 structural cases, 735 miscellaneous emergencies and even 232 animal rescue operations were performed. The highest number of emergencies took place in Lahore with 3,544 emergencies, followed by Faisalabad with 1,753 emergencies, Multan with 1,751 emergencies, Gujranwala with 1,245 emergencies and Bahawalpur with 1,090 emergencies and lowest number of 179 emergencies in Jhelum.