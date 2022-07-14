CM praises admin for cleanliness on Eid

LAHORE : Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has appreciated the administration and the staff members for making excellent cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha across the province and announced giving one month basic salary to the staff of LWMC.

The chief minister distributed appreciation certificates in a special ceremony among the selected officers of LWMC and sanitary workers. Hamza Shehbaz while addressing the ceremony organised here lauded the commissioners, deputy commissioners and field staff of LWMC for making excellent cleanliness arrangements and said that they deserved due appreciation and praise on account of their performance. Hamza Shehbaz acknowledged that the officers and the staff members concerned made the whole Punjab neat and clean by delivering their duties with devotion and diligence.

He urged them to work with the same zeal and spirit in future also. The chief minister maintained that best results came to the surface due to fully adhering to the cleanliness plan in letter and spirit. He vowed that the government would make every city, including Lahore, city of flowers with the passion of dedication, devotion and the spirit of service.

Earlier, the chief minister chaired a special meeting in which the staff performance report on Eid-ul-Azha was presented to him. The performance of RPO Rawalpindi and CTO Rawalpindi was appreciated for making excellent arrangements for the tourists and maintaining smooth traffic flow in Murree. It was informed during the meeting that the performance of Commissioners of Lahore and Rawalpindi divisions remained better than others with regard to making cleanliness arrangements. Bahawalpur division Commissioner obtained 2nd position relating to performance and Sahiwal division Commissioner got 3rd position.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi obtained 1st position with regard to performance, Deputy Commissioner Lahore got 2nd position and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur obtained 3rd position. CEO of LWMC Lahore obtained 1st position, CEO Rawalpindi LWMC got 2nd position and CEO LWMC Bahawalpur obtained 3rd position.

Khawaja Ahmad Hasaan, Ch Shehbaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, secretaries concerned and senior officials attended the meeting. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of Waste Management Companies, Chief Officers of Municipal Committees and Wasa officials attended the meeting via a video link.

Pindi Commissioner: The chief minister ordered the Rawalpindi Commissioner to use all resources for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi.

The CM directed that district administration, Rescue 1122, Wasa and line departments should remain vigilant and water disposal should be ensured in the minimum possible time. The officials concerned should also remain present in the field to supervise water disposal besides ensuring smooth flow of traffic, he added.

Condolences: Hamza Shehbaz expressed deep grief over the death of MPA Jugnu Mohsin’s father, famous actor Mustafa Qureshi’s wife Rubina Qureshi and renowned actor and director Tanveer Jamal.

In his condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to bereaved families and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace.