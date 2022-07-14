Sunak, Mordaunt lead race to succeed Boris Johnson after first vote

LONDON: The race to succeed Boris Johnson as the leader of the Conservative Party in Britain — and therefore, as UK prime minister — tightened on Wednesday.The initial field of eight contenders was narrowed down to six MPs, with each of them able to secure the support of 30 Conservative members of parliament. Former treasury chief Rishi Sunak leads the field with 88 votes; with trade minister Penny Mordaunt in second place with 67 votes.

Foreign minister Liz Truss secured 50 votes; former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes; Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman garnered 32 votes; and ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat got 37 votes.

However, former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who finished runner-up to Johnson in the last contest in 2019, and newly appointed finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, were both eliminated after struggling to hit the threshold.

There will be no let-up to the contest, with another round of voting set for Thursday, as the ruling party tries to winnow the candidates list down to a final pair over the next week to then put to party members.

The battle has already been marked by infighting between the candidates, prompting the beaten Hunt to warn the remaining rivals that "smears & attacks may bring short term tactical gain but always backfire long term".

Johnson was forced last week to announce his resignation after a wave of ministerial resignations including by then finance minister Sunak. It was a stunning fall from grace for a politician who secured a landslide election win in December 2019 and took the UK out of the European Union a month later, before the Covid pandemic struck.