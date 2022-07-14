Expert engulfed in LGBTQ rights battles at UN

GENEVA: A group of Muslim-majority countries are contesting LGBTQ rights issues at the United Nations, a campaign highlighted by the battle over retaining the post of the UN’s own expert.

The Human Rights Council last week narrowly voted to renew the mandate for an independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity. The position was created in 2016 and has been held by the Costa Rican jurist Victor Madrigal-Borloz since 2017.

The mandate was extended for another three years. In the 47-member Human Rights Council last week, the UN’s top rights body rejected several amendments aimed at restricting the scope of mandate, sometimes with only one vote splitting the difference.

The mandate was eventually renewed by 23 votes to 17, with China, Eritrea and Malawi joining 14 countries -- most with predominantly Muslim populations -- voting against.

"We cannot support efforts aimed at inventing new sets of rights on the basis of personal sexual preferences," Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told the Human Rights Council, speaking for all the OIC members apart from Albania. Hashmi said there was "no universal consensus on the concept of sexual orientation and gender identity, and this concept is not recognised by International Human Rights Law as grounds of discrimination or violence".