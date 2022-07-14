Venezuela arrests three Americans

WASHINGTON: Venezuela has detained three Americans for illegal entry in recent months, according to US media and the State Department.

Neither Washington nor Caracas has provided the names or specifics of the detainees, as the two sides seek to open up some lines of communication despite frozen relations for several years.

"We can confirm the arrest of US citizens in Venezuela in January and March of this year," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We take seriously our commitment to assist US citizens abroad. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment."