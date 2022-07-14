Biden lands in Israel on first ME tour as US president

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: US President Joe Biden started a Middle East tour on Wednesday in Israel, where leaders will urge tougher action against their common foe Iran, before a delicate stop in oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

Biden’s visit to Jeddah on Friday will be the focus of the tour, after he branded Saudi Arabia a "pariah" over the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Air Force One will make a first direct flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia amid efforts to forge a relationship between the Jewish state and the conservative Gulf kingdom that does not recognise Israel’s existence.

Before that, Biden, 79, will meet Israeli leaders seeking to broaden cooperation against Iran, and Palestinian leaders angered by what they describe as Washington’s failure to curb Israeli aggression. The persistent frustrations of Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy are nothing new for Biden, who first visited the region in 1973 after being elected to the Senate.

Israel and Iran were allies then, but they are now sworn enemies that have been engaged in a "shadow war" of attacks and sabotage. Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, who greeted Biden at the airport, has said talks "will focus first and foremost on the issue of Iran".Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned that if Biden’s goal on the trip was to bolster Israel’s security, he was destined to fail.