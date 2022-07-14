Property dealer’s sack-pack body found

LAHORE:A 32-year-old property dealer was killed after being abducted from Batapur police area. The victim identified as Akbar had left for Sheikhupura a week ago after which his mobile phone was switched off. When Akbar was not found, the police registered a case of kidnapping on the complaint of his brother Akhtar Ali. The victim’s body was found in a sack. Akbar Ali was stabbed to death, after which his body was packed in a sack and dumped in a canal. Police have launched an investigation with the help of the victim's mobile phone records.
LAHORE:Lahore police has finalised an integrated and effective security plan for the by-elections; Lahore CCPO Bilal...
LAHORE:Punjab police spent 99 percent of the annual development budget in the last financial year 2021-22, which was...
LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority imposed fines of Rs173,000 on different vendors operating in the City parks...
LAHORE:As a result of an own-motion notice of Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan over a news item about the...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Wednesday demanded an impartial inquiry into the fire incident at Guddu Power...
LAHORE:Police failed to arrest the remaining two culprits involved in the murder of a minor domestic worker in the...
Comments