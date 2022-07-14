Property dealer’s sack-pack body found

LAHORE:A 32-year-old property dealer was killed after being abducted from Batapur police area. The victim identified as Akbar had left for Sheikhupura a week ago after which his mobile phone was switched off. When Akbar was not found, the police registered a case of kidnapping on the complaint of his brother Akhtar Ali. The victim’s body was found in a sack. Akbar Ali was stabbed to death, after which his body was packed in a sack and dumped in a canal. Police have launched an investigation with the help of the victim's mobile phone records.