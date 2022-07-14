ECP’s comments sought on NA-240 by-poll violence, irregularities

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to file its comments on a petition filed by the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) against harassment, violence and irregularities in the by-poll for the National Assembly constituency NA-240.

PSP leader Arshad Vohra said in the petition that the ECP had failed to conduct the by-election on June 16 as various discrepancies and irregularities had been witnessed, including rigging and manipulation of votes at various polling stations in the presence of the commission’s staff.

Vohra said the PSP had received hundreds of complaints from their polling agents regarding manipulation and manoeuvring of the election process by the candidate of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the presence of the religious party’s central leadership.

He claimed that TLP workers and supporters, in the presence of their leader, were roaming around the constituency openly displaying firearms to create fear in the areas of Landhi and Korangi.

He said that due to such a fearful environment, most of the voters remained in their homes and did not cast their ballots in favour of any of the candidates, which resulted in the polling ratio in the entire constituency to be less than 10 per cent.

He alleged that TLP activists had fired on the PSP’s main election office, resulting in PSP activist Saifuddin losing his life, while several other PSP workers as well as party chief Syed Mustafa Kamal suffered injuries. The petitioner said the SHO of the Landhi police station had failed to register a complaint of the PSP candidate and arrest the real culprits.