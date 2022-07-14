Rickshaw driver killed in Lyari building collapse

A rickshaw driver looking for passengers lost his life when a four-storey building collapsed in Lyari near the Khadda Market on Wednesday.

The building collapsed with a loud bang, causing panic and fear among the residents of the area. The Kalri police said the building was empty as it had been declared dangerous due to its dilapidated condition by the Sindh Building Control Authority; however, a person was running a mechanic shop on the ground floor of the property.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers reached the scene and cordoned off the area to avoid any untoward incident. With the help of heavy machinery, the body of the rickshaw driver, a resident of the same area, was retrieved from underneath the debris of the building. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was identified as Shahid Moosa. Residents of the area told the police that some weakened chunks had dropped off the building during the last week’s rains.

On September 13, 2020, two people lost their lives while 10 were injured when a double-storeyed residential building collapsed in Lyari’s Koyla Godam in Gulistan Colony. In February 2020, a ground-plus-five storeyed residential building constructed on 80-square-yard plot in Lyari’s Usmanabad developed cracks before tilting dangerously.

In March 2020, a ground plus five-storeyed building, where another floor was being constructed, collapsed and triggered the collapse of two other neighboring buildings, resulting in the deaths of more than 20 people.