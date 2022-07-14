Suspect who killed shop owner during robbery caught

The Paposh Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a man named as a suspect in a robbery and murder case.

On June 29, police officials said, Mohammad Shoaib had broken into a shop with the intention of robbery at the board office. The suspect had shot and killed shop owner Ahmed Riaz for resisting the robbery attempt and had taken off the victim’s shirt, which contained money.

The police had registered a case of the incident and launched a hunt for the arrest of the robber. After his arrest, which was made with the help of CCTV footage, Shoaib named another suspect as Abdul Waqas, who is in jail after being arrested by Mominabad police for possessing illegal weapons. Waqas will be arrested from the jail with the permission of the court.

Motorway Police

The motorway and highway police announced a new unit named ‘Spotters’ to arrest and fine traffic rules’ violators.

The spokesman for the Motorway Police said the spotters had astarted working on N5, and officials had been deployed on overhead and pedestrian bridges.