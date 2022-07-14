Research institute yet to bring down tea import

MANSEHRA: Established in 1986, the National Tea Research Station at Shinkiari voyaged a lengthy journey to get the status of the National Tea and High-value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) in 2013, but it is yet to effectively contribute to bringing down tea costs of the country.

The recent visit by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal to the tea and Agriculture Institute near Mansehra gave a ray of hope to tea growers as it seems that hurdles to the bumper tea growth would vanish and more farmers could be brought into its net after extending them incentives and soft loans.

“We have been facing enormous challenges as being an agrarian economy we should export tea, wheat and edible oils but instead we import it putting an extra burden on our foreign exchange,” Iqbal said while speaking to the tea growers.

Pakistan having 2kg per capita tea consumption stands among in ranks of such countries, which spend a huge foreign exchange on its import annually.

“Thanks to China’s agriculture experts who visited the country and after a comprehensive survey declared Mansehra, Battagram and Swat’s soils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well-matched to grow and obtain bumper tea yields and then this institute was established,” stated Dr Farruk Siyar Hamid, the former director/chief scientific officer of NTHRI.

He said that the successful tea growing phenomena at Shinkiari in KP and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were achieved by the Institute but still a lot more needs to be done to make the country self-sufficient in its production.

“We (government) have been spending $590 million annually on the tea but still reluctant to bring cultivable waste and denuded forest lands under the tea gardening and commercialising it through the public and private partnership,” Dr Hamid said.

He said the institute was still facing a shortage of Agri-scientists and human resources and adequate funds for research and development.

The agrarian scientist said that there was sufficient land still abandoned across the districts having an ideal soil for the tea growth but measures to bring more growers into the net seemed far off.

“The country could also create a viable market worldwide after becoming self-sufficient in tea as currently, over 2 billion human beings around the globe consume around 3.5 million tons of the hot beverage, ie tea,” he said.

Most of the farmers who had initially grown the tea gardens considered its lucrative crops to yield late but gradually abandoned it as they had to wait for a longer period of time to get benefits as compared to the tobacco, wheat, maize and other crops and vegetables considered to be the cash crops.

Tajuddin Khan Swati, the president of the tea growers’ association, said that a tea grower had to wait for as long as four years to get its yields.

“The cultivation of tea costs much to a tea grower as compared to the tobacco and other cash crops growers as they have been enjoying benefits of their labour twice a year but a tea grower might wait for a period of over a 4 years which mostly disappoints him,” he said.

Swati said that banks and financial institutes were extending soft loans to the farmers of the cash crops but tea growers were not only deprived of this but all other benefits.

“An 8-acre land, as estimated by the agrarian expert, costs over Rs8 million during the entire four-year period, which is a hurdle in the way of growers to divert to tea,” he said.

The president of the tea growers’ association said that tea was also a lucrative cash crop and its cultivation could benefit growers hugely but the government should take its gardening seriously and announce incentives for them.

“Tea production could be taken to a self-sufficient level in the country as it could be sowed anywhere even in the hilly and mountainous terrenes, understories and at the barren forest land too,” Swati said.