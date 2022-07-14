Three people killed in accident, two drown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people, including a woman, were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident in the district, sources said.

A Rawalpindi-bound passenger bus was on its way to Quetta via Darazinda-Zhob road when it overturned while negotiating a sharp turn near the Parwarha area in the hilly terrain of Sulaiman range about 50 kilometres away from Dera Ismail Khan city. The Rescue 1122 officials said that 18 people were injured in the accident.

Of the injured people, three succumbed to their injuries while being taken to a hospital.

The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

Meanwhile, two men drowned in the Indus River near Bhakkar Road, Rescue 1122 sources said. The two young men were identified as Sajjad Ahmad (26) and Haider (25).

They were swimming in the river when the strong currents swept them away.

The divers from the Rescue 1122 launched the search and pulled out the body of Haider but could not find Sajjad Ahmad.