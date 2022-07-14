KSRC completes distribution of meat

PESHAWAR: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS-Relief) has implemented the Qurbani Project 1443H in Pakistan and completed distribution of sacrificial meat in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the relief centre slaughtered a total 300 bulls and 600 goats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and distributed among 80,297 deserving persons.

Under this program, sacrificial meat was distributed in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Chitral, Kohistan and Bajaur and district Ganche and Rondo in Gilgit Baltistan.

This sacrificial program is carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, local government and local NGO.