Punjab police spend 99pc of uplift budget in 2021-22

LAHORE: Punjab police spent 99 percent of the annual development budget in the last financial year 2021-22, which was the highest in the last 10 years.

In the current financial year, out of 197 schemes of Punjab Police, 49 new development schemes have been included.

A sum of Rs1.020 billion has been allocated for these new 49 schemes which includes Rs376.82 million for 17 schemes of police units and Rs681.83 million for districts. Development projects will be completed in the police lines of three districts, including construction of 21 new police stations in different districts of the province. Other police offices, including Liaquatabad and Hair police station buildings, anti-riots headquarters and riding school will be constructed in Lahore. New buildings will be constructed at police station Chontra in Rawalpindi, police station Wanhar in Chakwal and Lala police station in Jhelum, police station city in Sargodha, Mitha Tiwana police station in Khushab, Kamar Mashani police station in Mianwali, and new building of police station Kalore Kot in Bhakkar will be constructed. A new building of Police Station Razaabad in Faisalabad and Police Station Agoki in Sialkot will be constructed. Khanqan Dogran police station in Sheikhupura, Kaswal police station in Sahiwal and police station Saddar, Arifwala in Pakpattan will be constructed. Police Station Nawanshahr in Multan, Lalgarh Police Station in Rajanpur, Qasba Gujrat Police Station in Muzaffargarh will be constructed. Likewise, new buildings of police station Abbas Nagar Sadar circle and City A division in Bahawalnagar and city police station of Chiniot will be constructed.