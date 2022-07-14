Clerks slam KP govt for changes in pension rules

MARDAN: Central general secretary of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Wednesday criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for changing pension rules and approving a law to give pension to only one of the spouses.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] provincial government should instead lessen the expenses of the cabinet and members of the provincial assembly to generate revenue,” he suggested while speaking to the media.

Aurangzeb Kashmiri added that the present government exploited the employees and wanted to abolish the pensions through various manoeuvres.

He argued that the provincial government had turned government employees and departments into laboratories in a bid to make government institutions profitable but this has led to destruction.

The clerks said, on the one hand, inflation had made life miserable for the government employees while on the other the government had abolished medical and conveyance allowances and included medical allowances in the health card. He said instead of giving relief to government employees, the rulers had deprived the government employees of pensions and other facilities.

Aurangzeb added that the provincial ministers and members of the provincial assembly had increased their own salaries and other allowances while they had abolished the pensions and allowances of government employees which as highly deplorable.

He added that millions of government employees from pay scale-1 to 22 across the province had opposed the KP government decisions.

Aurangzeb added the government employees had staged protest rallies before Eidul Azha and after Eid, they would again restart the protest rallies, which would continue till the government accepted the demands.

He warned of staging a sit-in outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Banigala in Islamabad for an indefinite period if the provincial government failed to pay heed to the employees’ demands.