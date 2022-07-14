Two people shot dead

PESHAWAR: An employee of the Food Department and a cab driver were shot dead in two separate incidents on Wednesday.
An official said the driver of a senior officer of the Food Department, Shahid, was shot dead by unidentified armed men on Warsak Road. In another incident, a cab driver Arifullah was killed by armed men in Regi village. Separately, one Saleem was shot and wounded by robbers when he offered resistance during a robbery within the limits of Inqilab Police Station.
