Youth drowns in Kabul River

NOWSHERA: A teenager drowned while swimming in the Kabul River in the Mitakhel area point in the Nowshera district on Wednesday.

Local residents said that Abdullah, 15, was swimming at the bank of the Kabul River when all of a sudden he slipped into deep waters and drowned.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 team of divers rushed to the spot and started a search for the missing youth at various points in the river. However, the body could not be found till filing this report.