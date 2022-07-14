5 filling stations managers arrested for least gauge

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar arrested managers of five filling stations (petrol pumps) for least-gauge.
According to the press release issued here on Wednesday, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of the district administration are regularly inspecting the filling stations and in the same connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Syeda Zainab Naqvi carried out the inspection of the filling stations on University Road.
During the inspection, she arrested the managers of five filling stations for least-gauge.
Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers to inspect filling stations within their areas of jurisdiction and tin case of finding least- gauge take action against them.
MANSEHRA: Established in 1986, the National Tea Research Station at Shinkiari voyaged a lengthy journey to get the...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people, including a woman, were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident in...
PESHAWAR: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has implemented the Qurbani Project 1443H in Pakistan and...
CHITRAL: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam said on Wednesday that the Pakistan...
MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration has warned of strict action against the compressed natural gas ...
PESHAWAR: Another hujra was attacked with a grenade in Achini on Wednesday.It was learnt that unidentified attackers...
Comments