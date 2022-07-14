5 filling stations managers arrested for least gauge

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar arrested managers of five filling stations (petrol pumps) for least-gauge.

According to the press release issued here on Wednesday, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of the district administration are regularly inspecting the filling stations and in the same connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Syeda Zainab Naqvi carried out the inspection of the filling stations on University Road.

During the inspection, she arrested the managers of five filling stations for least-gauge.

Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers to inspect filling stations within their areas of jurisdiction and tin case of finding least- gauge take action against them.