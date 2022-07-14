FJWU holds workshops on faculty training

Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Woman University has successfully organised the second series of five days of faculty development training workshops on Research methods and techniques with three partner women universities including Rawalpindi Women University, Government College for Women University, Sialkot, and The Women University Multan from May-June 2022.

The workshops were conducted as part of a project supported by the US government called ‘Strengthening Teaching and Research Capacity in Pakistani Women Universities via a Collaborative Partnership with Social Sciences" which aimed to extend the teaching and research capacity building of University faculty.

Dr. Adeela Rehman, is the principal investigator, while Dr. Ali Rana, Dr. Sarwat Rasool, and Dr. Sajida Naz are the other members. US Government has played a vital role in enhancing the teaching and research capacities of Pakistani universities.