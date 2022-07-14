Miscreants dismantle Green Line Bus Station in Malpur

Islamabad : Some unknown persons dismantled the structure of the newly constructed Green Line Bus station in the Malpur area of the federal capital on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Green Line Bus Services which connects residents of Bhara Kahu and adjoining areas with Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Service (Red Line) and Orange Line before Eidul Azha.

According to the FIR got registered by Assistant Director of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ashraf with the concerned police station, the miscreants used ropes and iron rods to dismantle the structure of the bus station. The officer said that ropes and iron rods were also found at the site.

They removed benches fixed for the passengers and also took away two fans installed there. The structure of the bus station was manufactured and fixed by the National Highway Authority (NHA).