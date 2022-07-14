Govt offices see thin attendance

Islamabad: The government offices reopened in the federal capital on Wednesday after a five-day official Eid break but only a few members of staff reported for work.
The federal government had announced holidays from July 8 to July 12 (Friday to Tuesday) on the occasion of Eidul Azha, the festival of cattle sacrifice.
Most employees availed themselves of the annual leaves for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to enjoy a rest from work for the coming weekend, too, while others skipped duty on Wednesday without permission.
Many of those in attendance left for home in the afternoon after chatting away about their Eid-related activities, political situation, and the resurgence of coronavirus.
They said that most of their colleagues had gone to ancestral areas to celebrate Eid with relatives.
The employees said normalcy in offices would return on Monday after the resumption of duty by holidaymakers.
