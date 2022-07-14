Flows in short span of time may cause urban flooding

Islamabad: Meteorological and hydrological extremes such as extreme precipitation and flows in short spans of time may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of the federal capital.

The data of the climate change ministry showed that unplanned growth, poor urban development practices, and lack of proper flood protection infrastructure can anytime pose a serious challenge during the monsoon rains.

It is pertinent to mention here that the experts also stated that the population density and proximity to the urban areas have significantly altered the dynamics and complexity when it comes to urban flooding.

The review of the development model adopted in the last few decades in Islamabad also revealed that a developer-centric building policy where concrete had priority over green spaces that absorbed water like a sponge; an increase in paving and other impermeable surfaces; limited, aging, or poorly maintained drainage, sanitation, and solid waste infrastructures; and over-extraction of groundwater has been making a perfect ground for urban flooding.

Nasir Mughal, a town planner, said “The combination of climate change, increasing urbanisation, demand for housing units, and economic development must be taken in while trying to mitigate the problem of urban flooding through long-term structural reforms and revised urban development strategies.”

He said “The problem of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad emerged when the city choked its natural drains that were the hallmark of the Potohar region. The natural drains were ruined by unchecked construction activities and lack of a vision for waste management.”

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon said that they have served notices to all housing societies to keep storm drains passing through their areas clean to avoid any mishap during monsoon rains.

He said "We have made all necessary arrangements to thwart any untoward incident during heavy rains in the monsoon season."