Two new turfs to be laid at KHA sports complex: Shehla

KARACHI: A new astro turf is going to be laid at Karachi Hockey Association's (KHA) sports complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal in August, provincial minister Shehla Raza told 'The News’ on Wednesday.

She also said a mini turf for hockey-5 events would also be laid at the complex.

Shehla, who is also the General Manager of PHF’s women wing Sindh, said that the Sindh government had laid 10 new turfs in six divisions of the province: Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirprukhas, Benazirabad, and Larkana.

Shehla said both turfs for KHA sports complex would be imported from England.

The Sindh government is bearing all the expenses of the development work at the complex, including construction of a hostel, a swimming pool, and an athletics track.

She said that the main turf would be blue and the mini turf would be green.

Shehla said that the development work for laying the turfs would take a couple of months.

She disclosed that after the turfs are laid, an all-Pakistan event would be organised at the KHA complex.

The provincial minister said that a large screen and electronic scoreboard would be set up at the KHA stadium for the spectators to see highlights of the matches, action replays, and reviews.

She further said that the hockey stadium would have seating arrangements for more than 2000 spectators.

Shehla said that the existing green turf could be laid at any other ground where hockey is regularly played. Alternatively, it could be cut into four parts for hockey-5 matches and laid in four districts of the city.